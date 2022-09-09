128 new COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded 128 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall caseload to 8,35,747.

Hyderabad district saw the highest number of cases with 54.

A bulletin said 177 people recuperated from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries was 8,30,703 till date.

The recovery rate rose to 99.40 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infection and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,398 samples were tested today.

The number of active cases was 933.