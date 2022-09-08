Telangana logs 130 new COVID-19 cases

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th September 2022 9:45 pm IST
COVID-19
Representative Image

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,35,619.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 58.

A health department bulletin said 159 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,30,526.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana reports 152 new COVID-19 cases

The recovery rate stood at 99.39 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,127 samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of active cases was 982, it said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button