Telangana logs 130 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Thursday recorded 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,35,619.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 58.

A health department bulletin said 159 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,30,526.

The recovery rate stood at 99.39 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 11,127 samples were tested on Thursday.

The number of active cases was 982, it said.