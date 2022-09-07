Telangana reports 152 new COVID-19 cases

Hyderabad: Telangana on Wednesday recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 8,35,489.

Hyderabad district reported the highest number of cases with 60.

A health department bulletin said 145 people recuperated from the infection raising the cumulative number of recoveries till date to 8,30,367.

The recovery rate stood at 99.39 percent.

No fresh fatality occurred due to the infectious disease and the death toll continued to be 4,111.

The bulletin said 12,820 samples were tested on Wednesday.

The number of active cases was 1,011, it said.