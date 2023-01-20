11409 govt jobs of MTS, havaldar for tenth pass candidates

Hyderabad: The Staff Selection Commission has issued a notification for the appointment on 11,409 vacancies in various government departments for SSC (tenth) pass candidates.

Applications are invited for Multi-tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) and Havaldar vacancies. Out of 11,409 vacancies around 10,880 are for multi-tasking staff and remaining 529 are of Havaldar. Last date for eligible candidates to apply for these vacancies is 17 February till 11 pm. While the last date to pay fees is February 19.

Candidates who have applied will have a computer-based Mini Test (CBT) in April. All the details related to the jobs have been made available on the Commission’s website.

The age limit for Multi-tasking staff is 18 to 25 years and for Havaldar 18 to 27 years. 5 years relaxation for SC, ST candidates and 3 more years for OBC candidates. Staff Selection Commission has fixed a fee of Rs. 100 to be paid through online mode or through challans.

In Telangana, examination centres were established in Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Warangal. The CBT exam will be conducted in two sessions. Besides Hindi, Telugu, English, and other 12 regional languages are being available to write the exam. The written test will be objective type. There will be no negative marks for the session.