116 people detained during Bonalu in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Central Crime Station special teams detained 116 suspects during the Lal Darwaza Bonalu festival, police said on Tuesday, August 11. Eight of them were found to have previous criminal records and were sent to the concerned police station for further action.

Hyderabad City Additional Commissioner of Police (Crimes and SIT) M Srinivas said that as part of crime prevention measures, the Special Crime Team carried out intensive surveillance in the festival area and its surroundings on August 9 and 10.

Also Read Hyderabad Old City Bonalu festival to conclude today

He said that the movements of old criminals, habitual offenders and property-related criminals were continuously monitored along with surveillance of the main entrances, exits, crowded areas and sensitive places prone to crime.

Coordination of the Special Crime Team and the local police made it possible to maintain peace and order, and no incidents of cellphone theft or chain snatching were recorded in the vicinity of the festival, M Srinivas said.