12 arrested for attack on ED officials after search at Vijayan residence

Thiruvananthapuram: Police on Thursday said it has arrested 12 people so far in connection with the violent attack on vehicles belonging to ED officials who had searched the rented residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan a day earlier.

Police also said more arrests may follow, as a few others, including local CPI(M) leader I P Binu, have been taken into custody.

Earlier in the day, State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar met Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala at his residence and vowed action against those involved in the violence.

Chandrasekhar said the investigation into the incident was on the right track and that more people involved in the violence had been identified.

LDF activists attack the vehicle carrying ED officials outside former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence after a raid was conducted

He also said he had discussed the matter with the home minister, who directed that strong action be taken against the culprits.

“Eight accused have been arrested, and we have identified more people,” he said in the morning. By evening, four more persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

The state police chief also said adequate police personnel had been deployed at various locations near Vijayan’s residence after receiving information about the Enforcement Directorate search.

Chandrasekhar said the police had not received prior intimation about the same.

“They (the ED) did not inform us, but once the operation began, we took action and deployed security,” he said.

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Around 300 people have been booked by the Kerala Police following the alleged attack on ED officials and security personnel.

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those dealing with unlawful assembly, rioting, assault on public servants, wrongful restraint, and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.

Among the most serious charges is the attempt to murder under Section 109 of the BNS, which carries a punishment of up to 10 years in prison, or life imprisonment if the offence results in grievous injury.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered by the Museum Police Station, alleges that members of the crowd attacked officers travelling with the Enforcement Directorate team using sticks, injuring one officer on the hand.

Stones and bricks were allegedly thrown at the vehicles, seriously injuring the driver of one of the cars.

Security personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force and the Kerala Police, who tried to bring the situation under control, were also attacked, according to the FIR.

Several officers sustained injuries during the violence.

Police said the attackers also damaged official vehicles, causing losses estimated at around Rs 3 lakh.

Officials said the accused persons were identifiable, though arrests had not yet been made earlier, and the investigation was continuing.

The ED searches were linked to financial dealings between Vijayan’s daughter’s firm and a sand mining company.

A total of 10 premises in Kerala, including Vijayan’s rented residence at Bakery Junction and his permanent residence in Kannur, were searched by the ED on Wednesday as part of its investigation into the CMRL money laundering case involving his daughter Veena T.