12 killed in mass shooting in bar in Mexico

Mexico City: At least 12 people were killed and three others injured after unidentified gunmen opened fire in a bar in Mexico’s Irapuato city in Guanajuato state, local media reported.

Around six men and as many women were killed in the incident that occurred on Saturday evening, CNN reported, quoting the city’s Secretary of Citizen Safety statement.

The search is on for the unidentified gunmen.

This is the second mass shooting in less than a month in the state of Guanajuato.

In the earlier incident, 18 people, including a city mayor, were killed and three others wounded when gunmen opened fire at a town hall in San Miguel Totolapan city in Mexico.