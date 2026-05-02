10 new movies, series to watch on OTT this weekend (May 2–3)

Catch the latest OTT releases: Top movies and shows streaming on Netflix, Prime, ZEE5, SonyLIV, and more this weekend

Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 2nd May 2026 3:17 pm IST|   Updated: 2nd May 2026 4:30 pm IST
Discover the latest movies and series added to OTT platforms for the weekend of May 2–3. Stay updated wit.
OTT watchlist for May 2026

Hyderabad: This weekend promises a perfect treat for OTT lovers as major streaming platforms release an exciting mix of movies and shows. From high-octane sports dramas and crime thrillers to family comedies and animated adventures, there is content for every taste. Whether you want intense stories, emotional narratives, or light-hearted entertainment, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Apple TV, HBO Max, and other platforms have you covered.

With the long weekend approaching, it’s the ideal time to relax at home with your favourite snacks and catch up on the latest digital releases. Here is a complete guide to what you can watch this weekend, organised by language and platform.

Hindi Movies

  • Man on Fire – Netflix
  • Straight to Hell – Netflix
  • Widow’s Bay – Apple TV

English Movies

  • Swapped – Netflix
  • Wuthering Heights – HBO Max

Telugu Movies

  • Raakaasa – Netflix
  • Biker – Netflix
  • Sodhara – Aha Video

Tamil Movies

  • Manithan Deivamagalam – Sun NXT
  • Leader – Amazon Prime Video

Subhan Bakery
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Photo of Chandra Mouli Chandra Mouli|   Published: 2nd May 2026 3:17 pm IST|   Updated: 2nd May 2026 4:30 pm IST

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Photo of Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli

Chandra Mouli is a Hyderabad-based journalist and sub-editor at Siasat.com. Specializing in entertainment, he covers Tollywood, Bollywood, television, and lifestyle, while also writing movie reviews.
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