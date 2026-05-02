Hyderabad: This weekend promises a perfect treat for OTT lovers as major streaming platforms release an exciting mix of movies and shows. From high-octane sports dramas and crime thrillers to family comedies and animated adventures, there is content for every taste. Whether you want intense stories, emotional narratives, or light-hearted entertainment, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, ZEE5, SonyLIV, Apple TV, HBO Max, and other platforms have you covered.

With the long weekend approaching, it’s the ideal time to relax at home with your favourite snacks and catch up on the latest digital releases. Here is a complete guide to what you can watch this weekend, organised by language and platform.

Hindi Movies

Man on Fire – Netflix

Straight to Hell – Netflix

Widow’s Bay – Apple TV

English Movies

Swapped – Netflix

Wuthering Heights – HBO Max

Telugu Movies

Raakaasa – Netflix

Biker – Netflix

Sodhara – Aha Video

Tamil Movies