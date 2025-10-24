Hidden in the bustling lanes of Hussaini Alam, there is a breakfast spot that has become a Hyderabadi institution. This eatery opens its doors at the crack of dawn, and by sunrise, the air around is thick with the rich aroma of simmering nihari.

This spot is called Moosa Bhai Nihari Paya, and Siasat.com traces the story behind this iconic eatery that many claim has been serving nihari for over a century.

A morning ritual in the Old City

By 5 am, the space outside Moosa Bhai Nihari Paya is already crowded. Locals, early risers, and food enthusiasts queue up patiently, waiting for their share of the authentic nalli nihari. The shop’s modest setup with no signboard, just a few benches and a counter, is a reminder that great food does not need grandeur.

Located in Hussaini Alam, the eatery’s aroma and flavour speak volumes. The nihari here is slowly cooked on wood fire, allowing the meat to turn soft and tender. What makes it even more special is the minimal use of spices and oil, something that is quite common in most Hyderabadi eateries. Apart from zabaan, paya and nalli, the ingredients include only ginger, garlic, potli ka masala, coriander and mint. Despite its simplicity, the nihari here is hearty, unpretentious, and unmistakably Hyderabadi.

Notably, this place does not serve any kind of naan or bread, so customers bring their own bread before visiting.

120-year-old claim

The owner of Moosa Bhai Nihari Paya proudly claims that the shop has been running for over 120 years, passed down through generations, with the 5th generation currently running it.

While there is no official record or historical documentation to confirm its exact age, the story has become part of the city’s culinary folklore. Videos and social media posts often refer to it as “the 120-year-old nihari spot,” cementing its mythical status among Hyderabad’s food lovers.

Whether or not the age claim holds true, the love for Moosa Bhai’s nihari is undeniable. The shop’s popularity lies not in fancy interiors or marketing, but in its timeless flavour, infused with spices that speak of old Hyderabadi kitchens. For many, it is not just food but nostalgia served in a bowl.