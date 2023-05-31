12M orders! Swiggy declares Biryani as the IPL 2023 champion

Ahmedabad: This year’s Indian Premier League (IPL) ended with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) astounding win. The match also showed us the competency of MS Dhoni as the most successful captain in IPL history adding another jewel in his crown. While the cricket match was going on, the food delivery app Swiggy, had its own tournament for the most ordered item this cricket season and Biryani won. This was revealed by Swiggy in a tweet posted on that same day as the finale i.e., 29th May.

The food delivery app tweeted: “Biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute).”

biryani wins the trophy for the most ordered food item this season with over 12 million orders at 212 BPM (biryanis per minute) 🏆 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

The match was held between Gujarat Titans and CSK so, another tweet mentioned the number of jalebis and fafdas ordered during the season in the form of a meme. The company also mentioned that Chennai ordered 3,641 units of dahi (yoghurt) and 720 units of shakkar (sugar) from Swiggy Instamart, as it is believed that eating a spoonful of dahi shakkar can bring in prosperity and good luck.

chennai ordered 3641 and 720 units of dahi and shakkar from @SwiggyInstamart respectively! the start was great, hope they finish it well 🥰 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) May 29, 2023

The combination of CSK’s outstanding performance on the field and Biryani’s popularity off the field undoubtedly created an unforgettable conclusion to this year’s IPL season!