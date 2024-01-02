12th contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 is…

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss 17 edges closer to its grand finale, the competition is getting intense, and the recent triple elimination left viewers in shock. Rinku Dhawan, Neil Bhatt, and Anurag Dobhal bid farewell in a surprising turn of events, narrowing down the list to the top 10 contestants.

With the finale drawing near, the tension is high, and the upcoming elimination rounds will decide the final top 9 contenders.

Nominations for week 12 have already taken place, and insiders reveal that six contestants are in the danger zone. The names on the line are — Abhishek Kumar, Aoora, Ayesha Khan, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Munawar Faruqui, and Samarth Jurel.

Bigg Boss 17’s 12th Week Eliminations

The suspense has gripped the audience as they eagerly await tonight’s episode to see who will face the exit door next. Early voting trends and updates from Bigg Boss Voting.com indicate that Munawar Faruqui is leading with the highest number of votes, closely followed by Abhishek Kumar and Arun Srikanth Mashettey.

The bottom three contestants, Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel, and Aoora, are in danger zone, and one among them is likely to bid farewell this week.

List of 11 eliminated contestants

Anurag Dobhal Neil Bhatt Rinku Dhawan Aishwarya Sharma Khanzaadi Sana Raees Khan Sunny Arya Jigna Vora Navid Sole Manasvi Mamgai Soniya Bansal

Who do you will walk home next? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 17.