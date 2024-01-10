13 arrested for attacking BJP MLA’s vehicle

An FIR against 40 persons in connection with the case has already been filed in Chhatarpur police station, he said.

Press Trust of India | Posted by Neha Khan | Published: 10th January 2024 11:35 am IST
Medininagar: At least 13 people were arrested in connection with the alleged attack on the vehicle of BJP legislator Pushpa Devi in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The vehicle, in which Devi and her husband Manoj Kumar Bhuiyan were travelling, was allegedly attacked by commercial vehicle drivers, who had blocked the four-lane road at Udaigarh on Tuesday in protest against the recent legislation concerning hit-and-run incidents.

Bhuiyan lodged an FIR in this regard and alleged that agitators pelted stones on their vehicle in which two security guards were injured.

Chhatarpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar told PTI that named FIR has been lodged against 40 people in this connection.

