13 killed in Israeli airstrike on house in Gaza

Gaza: At least 13 Palestinians, including children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Nusseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, Palestinian medical sources and eyewitnesses said.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua news agency on Saturday that Israeli aircraft targeted a house with two missiles, destroying the house and causing damage to neighbouring homes.

The Israeli airstrike killed 13 people, including children, and several others were injured to varying degrees and were all transported to hospitals, medical sources said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates accused Israel of “involving the entire population of Gaza in a whirlwind of imminent death”.

It also criticised that Israel consistently ignores all international decisions and requests regarding the protection and basic needs of civilians.

Earlier on Saturday, the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza said the Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the enclave had risen to 30,960, with 72,524 others wounded.