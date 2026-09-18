13-year-old boy kidnapped and killed in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 13-year-old boy was allegedly kidnapped and killed by his neighbour in Yelahanka, with the accused later caught after his car was involved in a series of accidents on the night of Wednesday, September 16. Police found the boy’s body inside the vehicle and arrested the accused, identified as Bhaskar Reddy.

The deceased, Prajwal, was a resident of Vinayaka Nagar in Yelahanka. According to the police, Bhaskar allegedly took the boy along in his car two days ago on the pretext of bringing firecrackers for Ganesh idol immersion. Since Prajwal knew him, the boy reportedly went with him without suspicion.

Police suspect that Bhaskar had kidnapped the boy with an intention to demand money from his parents. He allegedly recorded a video of Prajwal inside the car and threatened the family for money. The boy was later allegedly assaulted and killed.

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After the murder, the accused reportedly placed the body in the boot of his car and began driving towards Andhra Pradesh. While attempting to flee, he allegedly lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall. He subsequently became involved in another series of accidents on the Ballari service road.

The accidents drew the attention of motorists, who reportedly stopped the vehicle and questioned the driver. Police reached the spot and inspected the car. During the inspection, they were shocked to find the boy’s body inside the boot.

During questioning, Bhaskar allegedly attempted to mislead investigators by claiming that the boy had suddenly come in front of the vehicle and died after being hit. He reportedly told police that he was taking the body towards Andhra Pradesh on the instructions of a friend.

However, investigators are probing the circumstances surrounding the alleged kidnapping and murder, including the suspected motive and the accused’s movements after the crime.

Police have registered a case at Chikkajala police station and arrested Bhaskar Reddy. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and determine whether anyone else was involved in the crime.