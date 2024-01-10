13 years on, key accused held for severing off Kerala prof’s palm

After 13 years, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Sawad, the prime accused in the gruesome palm-chopping incident involving Kerala professor TJ Joseph in 2010.

Sawad, a member of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), was arrested in Kannur on Tuesday, January 9. He is currently in the custody of NIA Kochi unit. He is likely to be produced in a Kochi court on today.

TJ Joseph, who was a professor of Malayalam at the Newman College, Thodupuzha in Idukki district, was attacked for allegedly disrespecting Prophet Muhammad in one of the question papers during an internal examination. There was a huge outcry, which led to his suspension from the college.

On July 4, 2010, while returning home from church with his family, the professor was attacked by members of the Kerala PFI and his palm was severed.

Reportedly, Sawad who chopped Joseph’s palm using a machete. This incident sent a shockwave across Kerala. Many condemned the attack and demanded immediate arrests.

Eleven PFI members were named of which six were convicted. Sawad was named as the prime accused. However, he escaped to Bengaluru before flying to the Middle East.

In July last year, an NIA court in Kochi awarded life imprisonment to three of the six accused – Sajil, 36, MK Nasar, 48, and Najeeb, 42, – under sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Indian Penal Code, and The Explosives Act.

The remaining three – MK Naushad, 48, PP Moideenkunju, 60, and PM Ayub, 48 – were sentenced to three years prison on charges of harbouring the offender, criminal conspiracy and omitting information about the offence.