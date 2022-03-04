135cr per movie: Meet highest paid Bollywood celebrity

Mumbai: Bollywood is one of the biggest entertainment industries in the world. It is undoubtedly one of the world’s richest industries, where established stars are paid handsomely. Today, we have so many actors who have not only mesmerised their fans with their acting skills but also have made a name on the list of highest-paid celebs. But do you know, which actor tops the list?

Well, according to several media reports, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has become the highest paid actor in Hindi cinema. He has reportedly charged Rs 135 crores for his upcoming film Cindrella.

More About Akshay Kumar

Also known as ‘Khiladi of Bollywood‘, Akshay Kumar is undoubtedly one of the most successful, hardworking and sincere stars in the industry. He has entertaining us with his films ever since he put his foot forward in the acting career.

Akshay’s first big break came in the form of the movie Khiladi, the first of a series of movies to capitalise on the Khiladi title. He starred in seven films with ‘Khiladi’ in the title — ‘Khiladi’, ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’, ‘Sabse Bada Khiladi’, ‘Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi’, ‘International Khiladi’, ‘Mr and Mrs Khiladi’ and ‘Khiladi 420’.

The actor has been in the film career for nearly 30 years now and has appeared in over 100 films.

Other highest paid actors of Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan (Instagram)

Akshay Kumar is followed by Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who are also charging 100cr plus for their upcoming films. Other few top paid actors are Aamir Khan, Prabhas, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal and others.