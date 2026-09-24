137 drinking water camps for Ganesh Immersion in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropoliton Water Supply and Sewrage Board (HMWSSB) will set 137 drinking water camps for devotees during Ganesh Immersion in Hyderabad on Friday, September 25.

HMWSSB Managing Director Ashok Reddy asked Executive Directors (EDs), Directors, Chief General Managers (CGMs), and General Managers to ensure that devottes participating in the immersion face no inconvenience.

The water camps will be set up at three operational regions extending up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to quench the devotees’ thirst. He also mentioned that drinking water camps are being organised at the 90 ‘baby ponds’ established for immersion.

Additionally, 12 special water camps will be available along the main Ganesh procession routes, as well as at Tank Bund, the Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana Secretariat, and surrounding areas. The MD revealed that a total of 40 lakh water packets are being kept ready for this purpose.

Some water camps have been operational in the ORR limits for devotees who participated on the third, seventh and ninth days of Ganesh immersion.

Arrangements have also been made to supply drinking water via drums in areas where it is required.

Reddy said that Nodal Officers have been appointed to manage and supervise the drinking water camps set up for the Vinayaka immersion and to promptly resolve any issues that arise at the field level. It was stated that route officers have been specifically appointed for each area.

Instructions were issued to the Executive Directors of the three regions under the Water Board’s jurisdiction to continuously monitor arrangements in their respective areas and coordinate with nodal and route officers. They were asked to respond immediately and resolve any issues that arise at the field level.

Officials were asked to take proactive measures to prevent water leakage and sewage overflow issues along the procession routes. He stressed that sewer jetting machines should be kept ready in necessary areas and that officials must conduct field visits to monitor the situation.

Reddy also called for coordination with the police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC), Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assts protection Ageny, and festival committees was also advised.

Free water will be supplied via tankers to food distribution camps (Annadana camps) set up across the city. The Water Board’s Quality Assurance Teams (QAT) will continuously check the quality of drinking water at these camps and monitor chlorine levels to ensure they remain within prescribed limits.

Officials were asked to remain vigilant in the field to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water, regardless of the volume of devotees, and to prevent any water leakage or sewage overflow along the procession routes.