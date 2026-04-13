1,380 domestic LPG cylinders seized in 10 days as Telangana crackdown intensifies

As many as 2,089 cases have been booked against individuals indulging in illicit storage, distribution and transfer of subsidised LPG cylinders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 13th April 2026 6:05 pm IST|   Updated: 13th April 2026 6:07 pm IST
Authorities are conducting surprise inspections and maintaining strict surveillance to prevent misuse of domestic LPG cylinders.
Authorities conduct surprise inspections and maintain strict surveillance to prevent misuse of domestic LPG cylinders.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department has tightened its grip on illicit LPG transactions, raiding 1,380 domestic LPG cylinders within 10 days in the state.

In view of the recent raids, the cumulative number of domestic LPG cylinders confiscated during the operation has reached over 5,000, with the figure touching 5,079 till April 13.

In addition, 70 small cylinders have also been seized during the ongoing drive. The total value of the seized stock stands at around Rs 1.5 crore.

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As many as 2,089 cases have been booked against individuals indulging in illicit storage, distribution and transfer of subsidised LPG cylinders.

The enforcement drive is being carried out under the direction of Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy and civil supplies minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy. Authorities are conducting surprise inspections and maintaining strict surveillance to prevent misuse of domestic LPG cylinders.

To ensure timely supply to consumers, officials are also monitoring LPG bookings and deliveries on a daily basis through a command control system in coordination with agencies.

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The government has urged citizens to report illegal storage, transportation or delays in LPG cylinder delivery by calling the toll-free number 1967.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 13th April 2026 6:05 pm IST|   Updated: 13th April 2026 6:07 pm IST

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