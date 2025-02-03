14-year-old from Telangana invents hybrid three-in-one bike

Hyderabad: Fourteen-year-old Gouramoni Gaganchandra has garnered widespread admiration for his three-in-one hybrid bicycle that runs on solar power, petrol, and battery as and when needed.

The bike can travel up to 35 km on battery power or can run the entire day using solar power. Gaganchandra modified an ordinary bicycle by installing an electric battery, a solar panel, and a hub motor. He has also integrated a digital speedometer, central lock system, navigation and even a GPS tracking system, allowing real time location tracking like any modern electric bike.

The bike also has voice control features which enable users to manage music and calls. Gaganchandra has built the control box himself by sourcing its components online. The whole project cost him Rs 20000 and he aims to reduce the cost in the future.

Currently studying in Class 9, Gaganchandra hails from Balmuru Mandal in Nagar Kurnool district which lies in the Nallamala forest region. He recently won the third prize at the Southern India Science Fair held in Puducherry which saw participation from 250 students from across the country. He has also been selected for the upcoming National Science Fair in February.

His mother Nagarani, shares how she did not pay much mind to his innovations all this time but is now immensely proud after seeing her son receive all this praise. “Since second grade, my son has been crafting items using discarded materials. He would create lights, motors, and coolers from waste items. Our house was small, so I often had to dispose of them, sometimes out of frustration. But now, seeing everyone appreciate his work, I feel proud and happy,” she says.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has also appreciated the boy’s efforts through a post on X. Calling his story ‘inspiring’ he promised to help the boy in his future endeavours. “The inspiring story I came across today is of 14-year-old Gagan Chandra, whose innovation has started capturing attention. His design and make of a hybrid 3-in-1 bicycle, solar-powered, with backup of battery & petrol is an amazing invention. I wholeheartedly congratulate him. We will support him to conduct more experiments and for further innovations.” his post said.