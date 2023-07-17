14-year-old girl gang-raped by 3 minor boys in Jharkhand

Ranchi: Three boys entered the house of a 14-year-old girl and allegedly gang-raped her while she was alone in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, police said.

The accused trio are students of classes 5, 7 and 8. The women cops of Bokaro police station area have arrested the three accused and sent them to a juvenile home.

An FIR has been registered in this regard on the complaint of the victim’s elder sister. She told the police that she had gone out of her house for work while her younger sister was alone.

On returning home, the victim’s sister found the door locked from inside. As she tried to see through the window, three boys were allegedly raping her sister. When she raised an alarm, the three boys ran away.

Bokaro Station in-charge said that the three accused were arrested as soon as the FIR was registered.

Medical examination of the victim is being done. The family members of the accused trio said they had been implicated as part of a conspiracy.