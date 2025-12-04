14-year-old shot dead by CISF officer for collecting money in Delhi wedding

Delhi: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable shot dead a 14-year-old boy for collecting money thrown by wedding guests in East Delhi‘s Shahdara on Saturday, November 29.

The officer Madan Gopal Tiwari was arrested on December 1 for killing the teenager, from a close range.

Tiwari was posted in Kanpur and came to Delhi on leave for the marriage of his paternal cousin.

On the day of the incident, the victim, Saahil, was returning from his shift at the grocery shop when he saw wedding festivities taking place in a local community centre.

Along with him, his friends, including Saahil’s younger brother, joined the procession excitedly when they saw money being thrown at the bride and groom. Saahil jumped to collect some notes from the ground when Tiwari pulled him up by his collar.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the victim’s brother-in-law, Tabrez Alam, said that his brother and friends rushed to his parents’ home to notify the family.

“Some of the boys got scared and ran back home, and Saahil got left behind,” Tabrez said.

Eyewitnesses claimed that an enraged Tiwari slapped Saahil a few times in front of guests. When Saahil asked what his fault was, the CISF officer raged, pulled out a gun out and shot the 14-year-old on the spot.

By the time Saahil’s family reached the spot, police shifted his body to the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital.

Police say Tiwari was extremely drunk when he pulled the trigger. “Following the questioning, we understood that he had some mental health issues…he had trouble keeping his anger at bay,” a police official was quoted by The Indian Express.

Saahil forced to work after father was paralysed

“He was just coming home after work… the money and the celebrations tempted him,” his mother, Nisha, said.

His family claimed that the notes were fake.

Saahil’s father had suffered a paralytic attack, leaving his left hand paralysed and unable to do labour, forcing Saahil to go out and work.

Tragedy was not new to the family. The family had lost their eldest son three years ago due to unforeseen circumstances.

“I worked in a gas cylinder warehouse, but after this, I could not work as much anymore. So Saahil was taken out of school and put to work,” said Sirajuddin.

Saahil earned a mere Rs 6,000 per month for an 11-hour-long shift at a local grocery store.

“He would tell us that he would grow up and give us a better life. He began working at such a young age because he saw how his father was suffering,” his mother said.

‘Only hoping for a lawyer’: Tabrez

Tabrez claimed that when they arrived at the hospital, initially, the police had not allowed them to see Saahil’s body.

“Only after we persistently asked them were we given the official documents to sign before seeing Saahil,” he said. When asked if they would see the case through, Tabrez asserted that they are unable to find a lawyer.

“Our only hope is a lawyer since we don’t have anyone to talk for us. We cannot find a lawyer, even if we do, we don’t have enough money to sustain ourselves.” Saahil’s parents live in a basti in a small house.

He alleged that the police were hesitant to investigate and were withholding information from the family. They believe no proper action has been taken against the accused.

When contacted, the Mansoravar police station SHO refused to give a comment

While his parents remain in mourning, the 14-year-old is survived by three sisters and three brothers.