14-yr-old boy collapses after running at Khammam school, dies

The deceased, 14-year-old Saliganti Sathvik of Kakaravai village in Tirumalayapalem mandal, reportedly collapsed while playing sports early in the morning at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Boys’ Residential School, reports said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:
Representational image of a des body
Representational Image.

Khammam: An eighth-standard boy suddenly collapsed and died at a residential school at Raghunadhapalem in the Khammam district on Wednesday, September 9.

The deceased, 14-year-old Saliganti Sathvik of Kakaravai village in Tirumalayapalem mandal, reportedly collapsed while playing sports early in the morning at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Boys’ Residential School, reports said.

According to the school authorities, Sathvik fainted after running. After administering first aid, the school rushed him to the Government General Hospital in Khammam, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The exact cause of his death was yet to be ascertained, though some reports suggest it could have been a heart attack.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google Add Siasat as a preferred source on Google
Subhan Bakery

The boy’s parents, Harish and Priyanka, were informed about his death. They have demanded an investigation. Meanwhile, the students at the residential school are panic-stricken over the incident.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Smriti Sinha  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button