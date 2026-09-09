14-yr-old boy collapses after running at Khammam school, dies

Khammam: An eighth-standard boy suddenly collapsed and died at a residential school at Raghunadhapalem in the Khammam district on Wednesday, September 9.

The deceased, 14-year-old Saliganti Sathvik of Kakaravai village in Tirumalayapalem mandal, reportedly collapsed while playing sports early in the morning at the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule BC Boys’ Residential School, reports said.

According to the school authorities, Sathvik fainted after running. After administering first aid, the school rushed him to the Government General Hospital in Khammam, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The exact cause of his death was yet to be ascertained, though some reports suggest it could have been a heart attack.

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The boy’s parents, Harish and Priyanka, were informed about his death. They have demanded an investigation. Meanwhile, the students at the residential school are panic-stricken over the incident.