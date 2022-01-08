15 celebrities who have tested positive for COVID-19 recently

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing Omicron scare, the number of patients testing positive for COVID-19 has been soaring. One city in India has been seriously impacted by rising cases again is Mumbai. Currently, Maharashtra stands on the top 1 position with over 40k active cases. And many TV and film personalities have also tested positive for COVID-19 in last one month. In this write-up, let’s have a quick look at all those celebs who have contracted the virus.

Nora Fatehi

Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi recently tested positive for Covid. In an official statement on Instagram, she said, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid…It has honestly hit me real hard! I’ve been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe.” The actress has now tested negative for Covid-19.

John Abraham

Actor John Abraham took to Instagram stories to reveal that he and his wife Priya Runchal have caught the illness. The ‘Satyamev Jayate 2’ actor stated that he met a guy who subsequently revealed that he was Covid-19 positive.

Mrunal Thakur

The ‘Jersey’ actress Mrunal Thakur, who was promoting her forthcoming film with Shahid Kapoor, also tested positive for COVID-19.

Trisha

Actress Trisha, one of the top actresses in the Tamil and Telugu film industries, has announced that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Her official statement read: She said, “Despite taking all the precautions and safety measures, I tested positive just a little before the New Year. You name the symptoms, I had it. Even though it was one of my most harrowing weeks, I am recovering and feel better today, thanks to my vaccinations. “I request everyone to do the same and mask up. Hope to clear my tests and fly back home soon. My heartfelt thanks to the best family and friends I have and for all the prayers.”

Mahesh Babu

Tollywood hero Mahesh Babu has tested positive to Covid-19 on his return from his Christmas-New Year vacation in Dubai. The actor took to his social media on Thursday to post an update about his health condition.

Ekta Kapoor

Producer Ekta Kapoor tested positive for Covid-19 on January 3. She took to social media to announce that, despite precautions, she had caught the virus, and she asked everyone who had contacted her to take the test as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan reported positive for Covid-19 in the first week of December. The actress’s Covid-19 report was first confirmed by the BMC. She was also accused of violating Covid-19 norms by the BMC. The actress has now tested negative for Covid-19.

Amrita Arora

Malaika Arora’s sister and actor Amrita Arora was also tested positive for Covid-19 along with Kareena Kapoor Khan. Similar to Kareena, the BMC alleged that Amrita Arora too violated covid norms by attending several parties.

Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor were also recently tested positive for Covid-19. The actor’s building was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), following the Covid-19 protocols.

Prem Chopra

Veteran actor Prem Chopra and his wife Uma Chopra were admitted to a hospital last week after testing positive for Covid-19.

Rhea Kapoor

Film producer Rhea Kapoor and her husband Karan Boolani also tested positive for Covid-19. On her Instagram story today, Rhea Kapoor wrote: “Yes I’m positive for covid in spite of being super careful. But this is the nature of the pandemic.”

Madhur Bhandarkar

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar has become the latest celebrity to contract Covid-19.Taking to his Instagram handle, the ‘Fashion’ director shared a statement confirming his diagnosis with the virus. “I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols,” the statement shared by the director read.

Mithila Palkar

‘Little Things’ fame Mithila Palkar too has contracted COVID-19. On Friday, Mithila took to Instagram and shared the unfortunate news with her followers. “Hiee frenz! I have started my birthday week on a Covid positive note. Bummer, I know! I’m asymptomatic and isolating and enjoying all the attention my friends and family are virtually showering,” she wrote.

Swara Bhasker

Actress Swara Bhasker tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. “Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family & to be at home,” Swara had posted.

Kubbra Sait

Actor Kubbra Sait has tested positive for COVID-19. On Friday, Kubra took to Instagram and shared her health update with her followers. “Hey beautiful peeps, First and foremost #maskup Second of first, I’ve tested positive with mild/ asymptomatic covid–19,” she wrote.