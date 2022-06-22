15 New photos of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s luxurious Mumbai home

Mumbai: The gorgeous diva and the Pataudi Begum Kareena Kapoor Khan is an actress who enjoys massive fan following not just in India but across the world. Bebo made her big Bollywood debut with the 2000 release Refugee, has given us several hit movies. Fans just love her iconic onscreen presentation which we all agree is ‘on-point’. Don’t you?

And, apart from films, Kareena is known for living a king size and a luxurious life. And why not? She is after all a ‘Kapoor girl’ and a ‘Pataudi bahu’. Kareena owns some of the insanely expensive things. Her super-lavish Mumbai home is among them.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan reside in a beautiful abode in Bandra, Mumbai which is all things royal with luxury and elegance. The couple, who earlier lived in Fortune Heights in the same area, moved to their new home which located in Satguru Sharan building complex in January 2021.

Saif and Bebo’s palatial home boasts of spacious balcony, several photo frames on the wall that adds the warmth to the classy rooms, many antique artworks and vintage-like wood furniture and ample of cozy spots to party. Their sun-drenched terrace with huge pool and lavish sofas is the highlight of their beautiful home.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at few new photos that will take you inside Kareena and Saif’s cosy home which is a perfect fusion of class and subtle luxury. Have a look.

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand has Vikram Vedha that also features Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte.