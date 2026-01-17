15 people taken into custody over Puranapul temple violence in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The police took at least 15 people into custody on Saturday, January 17, in connection with the vandalism of a temple and subsequent violent incidents at Puranapul Darwaza in Hyderabad’s Old City.

The previous day, the man who had allegedly damaged the flexi and the Plaster of Paris (POP) idol at the temple was arrested by the Task Force teams. He is currently being questioned at a secret location, and more details are being gathered to find out if the incident was a planned conspiracy.

Puranapul Darwaza violence

Tensions had started around 11:30 pm at Puranapul Darwaza on Wednesday, January 14, after some locals allegedly noticed a man damaging an idol in the temple.

Soon, a mob gathered and started a protest. Some of the vandals damaged private vehicles, set fire to an Activa, attacked passersby and assaulted the police when they tried to prevent them from damaging graves and a chilla near the Puranapul Darwaza.

When police resorted to a lathi charge, the mob pelted stones at the police, leading to at least 10 policemen and civilians getting injured in the violence.

Later, the Rajendranagar Police released a statement clarifying that the offender did not enter the premises of Mysamma temple and news about its main idol being found damaged was untrue. They said that only the flexi and the idol were partially damaged, and idols in the sanctum sanctorum (Garbha Gudi) were safe.

In the aftermath of the violence, five cases were registered at Kamatipura, Kulsumpura and Mangalhat police stations.

As police started raiding houses and taking people into custody, some of the individuals involved in the disturbance reportedly escaped to Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Special teams were formed to track them and apprehend them, police sources told Siasat.com.