15 students suffer food poisoning at BC welfare hostel in Andhra Pradesh

At least 15 students from the Srikalahasti BC welfare hostel in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, fell ill after consuming breakfast on Tuesday, June 24.

The students began showing symptoms of nausea and vomiting and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. According to reports, four students are in critical condition.

Investigation into the cause of the incident is underway, and more details on the condition of the students are awaited.

Earlier, on Sunday, June 22, 11 students from the Government Nursing College in Mahbubabad district, Telangana, suffered from vomiting and diarrhoea due to suspected food poisoning.

Nursing college principal, Dr M Leela, while speaking to the media, stated that the students had participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations at Girijan Bhavan, where they were served sprouts, following which they began showing symptoms of food poisoning.

However, all affected students were in stable condition after receiving medical treatment.