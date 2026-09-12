15 Warangal ZP women staff flag chief engineer harassment to panel

Hyderabad: Fifteen women employees of the Zilla Praja Parishad (ZP) here have approached the Telangana State Women’s Commission, alleging that the department’s chief engineer has been suppressing their harassment complaints from reaching higher authorities.

According to a report in the Times of India, the women had first emailed. They faxed their complaint to the engineer-in-chief (ENC) of the Panchayat Raj Department and two district collectors earlier in the week, before escalating the matter by submitting a nine-page representation to Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anasuya (Seethakka) in Hyderabad on Friday, September 12.

The complaint alleges that the chief engineer routinely used abusive and derogatory language towards women staff, made inappropriate remarks about them, and used offensive proverbs during interactions with female employees. It also accuses him of behaving inappropriately with a woman employee during an official meeting in his office.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Besides the minister and the Women’s Commission, the employees have appealed to the principal secretary and the special chief secretary, seeking action against the chief engineer.