At least 549 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2023.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 21st June 2024 1:27 pm IST
15-year-old Palestinian boy killed by Israeli forces in West Bank
15-year-old Naeem Abdullah Naeem Samha (Photo: Wafa)

Ramallah: A Palestinian teenager was killed by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Qalqilya, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

The Ministry added on Thursday that 15-year-old Naeem Abdullah Naeem Samha died after being hit by live bullets fired by the Israeli army, Xinhua news agency reported.

Local Palestinian sources told Xinhua that Israeli forces stormed the city, leading to confrontations with young men.

The Israeli army has not yet commented.

At least 549 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli army across the West Bank and East Jerusalem since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

