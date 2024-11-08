15-yr-old gang-raped by 6 men in Gujarat: Congress slams BJP govt

Palanpur: A 15-year-old girl was gang-raped allegedly by six men in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place in Ambaji town on November 5, Inspector RB Gohil said.

“A case was registered at Ambaji police station on November 6. No one has been arrested as yet,” he said.

As per the FIR, the girl was walking to her uncle’s house in the evening when a man identified as Lala Parmar, who was known to her, offered her a lift on his two-wheeler.

Parmar took her to a secluded place along Chapri road where he and five associates allegedly raped her and then fled when she fell unconscious, police said.

Meanwhile, Geniben Thakor, the Congress lone Lok Sabha MP from Gujarat, hit out at the BJP government in the state.

“The law and order situation in Gujarat has deteriorated. Several such incidents have taken place recently. The BJP government’s Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi is busy in the poll campaign here. If Sanghavi had concentrated on his work and used sufficient number of police force to protect people, this tragedy would not have occurred,” Thakor said.

She was referring to the ongoing campaign for the upcoming November bypoll to Vav assembly seat in Banaskantha district.

The seat fell vacant after Thakor, on being elected as Banaskantha Lok Sabha MP, resigned as MLA.