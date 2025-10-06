157 complaints received during GHMC Prajavani public hearing

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) received a total of 157 complaints and petitions during the Prajavani public grievance program held on Monday, October 6.

Out of these, 70 complaints were registered at the GHMC headquarters, with a majority directed at the town planning department with 32 complaints and 26 to the engineering department.

The revenue department received five complaints, followed by health and sanitation with three complaints, the UBD department received two and urban commmunity department (UCD) and sports department received one complaint each.

In addition, 87 petitions were submitted across GHMC’s six zones. Kukatpally recorded the highest with 31 petitions, followed by Secunderabad zone and Serilingampalli with 14 each, LB Nagar with 13, and Charminar with seven.

The GHMC officials handed the complaints to the concerned departments.