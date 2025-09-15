GHMC receives 219 complaints during Prajavani

Hyderabad: A total of 219 complaints were received during the Prajavani program organised across the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Monday, September 15.

Out of the total, 151 complaints came from the six GHMC zones, including Kukatpally with 55 complaints, Secunderabad with 33 complaints, Serilingampally with 30 complaints, LB Nagar with 15 complaints, Charminar with 11 complaints, and Khairatabad with 7 complaints.

Also Read Telangana CM orders tenders for new LED streetlights in Hyderabad

The Town Planning Department received the largest number of complaints with 43, followed by six to the Engineering Department, five each to the Health and Sanitation and Sports Departments, two each to the Tax Section, Administration, Finance, and Land Acquisition Departments, and one complaint to the Election Department.

The complaints were forwarded to the relevant departments for prompt resolution.