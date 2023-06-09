15L per week: Know who is getting highest FEE in Bigg Boss OTT 2

Mumbai: With the anticipation building up for the upcoming second season of Bigg Boss OTT, fans are eagerly awaiting the entertainment, drama, and suspense that the show never fails to deliver. The show is set to begin on June 17 and will stream on Jio Cinema.

Salman Khan’s electrifying promos have already left the audience buzzing with excitement. Alongside the highly-anticipated list of contestants, another topic that has piqued everyone’s curiosity is the salaries of the participants. BB enthusiasts are eager to uncover who among the contestants will be taking home the highest paycheck per week.

Everyone’s favourite @beingsalmankhan is all set to bring back India’s biggest reality show, Bigg Boss to OTT!



Aur iss baar, lagayenge bhi aap aur bachayenge bhi aap.



Stay tuned for the #BBOTT2 anthem drop. #BBOTT2onJioCinema streaming free 17 June onwards. #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/iszM0a7Zdo — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 6, 2023

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants Salaries

According to the latest reports, not one but three contestants will be receiving the highest moolah in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Reports have it that Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora and Mahesh Poojary are the highest-paid contestants of the upcoming season and they are charging Rs 15L per week. Yes, you read that right!

More names of other confirmed contestants and their salaries are yet to be disclosed.

Tentative Contestants List

Apart from Awez, Mahesh and Anjali, other names from the industry that are doing rounds on the internet are —

Jiya Shankar

Kevin Almasifar

Avinash Sachdeva

Palak Purswani

Sapna Gill

Rajeev Sen

Anurag Dobhal

Let’s wait for the official announcement from the makers.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss OTT 2.