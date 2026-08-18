Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s theatres are preparing for a crowded Friday as films from Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi and Hollywood arrive on the big screen on August 21.

Ravi Teja’s Irumudi enters the weekend as the biggest Telugu release, while the Hyderabad-based Ameer Log could attract audiences with its strong local flavour. Horror fans have the new Insidious film, while Jason Statham returns with another high-voltage action thriller.

Here is the complete list, arranged language-wise and not as a ranking.

New Telugu movies releasing this week

1. Irumudi

Ravi Teja takes centre stage in this intense family drama directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film revolves around a father-daughter relationship, while its trailer also hints at a darker mystery involving the deaths of young girls. Priya Bhavani Shankar and Sai Kumar appear in important roles. Irumudi releases on August 21.

2. Ameer Log

Packed with Hyderabad’s language, streets and food, Ameer Log follows three carefree friends from a city basti whose lives change after an old cook’s secret recipe brings them unexpected success. Directed by Ramana Reddy Soma, the film promises comedy, friendship and plenty of local nostalgia. Ameer Log is listed for an August 21 release.

3. The Red Bag

The makers are keeping the film’s central mystery tightly under wraps, selling it as a concept-driven action thriller. Directed by Ravi Kumar Seerapu, it stars Raadhya, Monica Mishra, Sneha Singh, Aakanksha Tiwari and Kabir Duhan Singh. The film is scheduled for a worldwide release through PVR INOX Pictures, though individual Hyderabad showtimes are yet to open. The Red Bag release announcement.

New Tamil movies releasing this week

4. Modha Rathri

An arranged marriage takes a bizarre turn on the couple’s first night when an unexpected mystery throws both families into chaos. The comedy-drama stars Rishikanth Rajendran, Anishma Anilkumar and Bagavathi Perumal. Modha Rathri releases on August 21.

5. Ram in Leela

This romantic comedy follows a 30-year-old man whose family desperately wants him to settle down. His search for love finally leads him to Leela, but their relationship soon faces a series of unexpected complications. Ram in Leela release details.

6. Yen Ennai Edho Seidhai

The romantic drama centres on a troubled young man trapped in emotional darkness. His life begins to change when Madhu’s love gives him a new sense of hope and purpose. Yen Ennai Edho Seidhai releases on August 21.

New Malayalam movies releasing this week

7. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit

Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju headline this romantic comedy directed by Premalu filmmaker Girish AD. Ashley’s return from abroad and a wedding next door bring back memories of her first love, setting up a story about romance, second chances and unresolved feelings. Bethlehem Kudumba Unit release details.

New Kannada movies releasing this week

8. Brahmakamala

This emotional social drama explores motherhood, longing and the secrets that emerge over the course of one dramatic night. Adhvithi Shetty, Ruthu Chaithra and Lokendra Surya feature in the lead cast. Brahmakamala releases on August 21.

9. Bhagyashaali

The film follows a boy and his sister as they leave a troubled home and receive support from people belonging to different communities. His honesty, determination and academic achievements eventually transform the family’s life. Bhagyashaali release details.

New Bollywood movies releasing this week

10. Bharat Desh Hai Mera

This political and social drama focuses on the conflict in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the painful displacement of Kashmiri Pandits. The film explores patriotism, resilience and the human cost of decades of violence. Bharat Desh Hai Mera releases on August 21.

11. Khatarnaak Safar: Hard Ride

Three war veterans begin a motorcycle trip hoping to escape their troubled past. Their holiday turns into a deadly survival mission after they encounter a ruthless gang at a remote biker bar. Khatarnaak Safar: Hard Ride release details.

New Hollywood movies releasing this week

12. Insidious: Out of the Further

The popular horror franchise returns with a new supernatural nightmare. A young mother discovers that she can enter The Further, but accidentally brings something evil back with her. The film will be available in English, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. Insidious: Out of the Further releases on August 21.

13. Mutiny

Jason Statham plays Cole Reed, a man framed for the murder of his billionaire boss. Forced to go on the run, he must expose an international conspiracy while fighting the people determined to silence him. Mutiny release details.

14. One Night Only

Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro lead this romantic comedy about two strangers looking for something more meaningful than a brief encounter. A string of misunderstandings and unexpected detours repeatedly brings them together and pulls them apart. One Night Only releases on August 21.

15. Tony

Dominic Sessa plays a young Anthony Bourdain in this biographical drama. The story follows the future celebrity chef as he enters the chaotic world of a restaurant kitchen during a life-changing summer in Provincetown. Emilia Jones and Antonio Banderas also star. Tony release details.

New Punjabi movies releasing this week

16. Judaa

Gulab Sidhu and Jasmin Bhasin come together for this Punjabi romantic drama directed by Simerjit Singh. The film marks one of the few Punjabi titles entering Hyderabad theatres this week. Judaa releases on August 21.

With Irumudi carrying the biggest Telugu star power, Ameer Log banking on its Hyderabad connection and Insidious targeting the horror crowd, the city’s box office is set for a packed battle. Final show counts may change as cinemas complete their screen allocations.