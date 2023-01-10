16 states/UTs tableaux in 2023 Republic Day parade

New Delhi: Tableaux of 16 states and Union Territories are learnt to be participating in this year’s Republic Day parade function on January 26, where the main theme would be achievements of states in 75 years since Independence, the international year of millets and “Nari Shakti”, sources aware of developments said.

The states whose tableaux have been finalised by the government till now, include Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal as well as Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Notably eight of the nine states which will go to polls in 2023, are not in the abovementioned list whose tableaux would be on display during the Republic Day parade this year. These include Congress-ruled Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and even other Assembly poll-bound states like Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Only poll-bound Tripura’s tableaux is there.

Congress-ruled Himachal Pradesh and AAP-ruled Delhi and Punjab are also missing from the list.

Sources aware of the development informed that the 16 states and Union Territories named above have been finalised as of now and no further inclusions are likely to be made in the list.