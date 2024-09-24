16-year-old stabbed to death by friends for denying treat for his new phone in east Delhi

New Delhi: A 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death allegedly by three of his friends in East Delhi’s Shakarpur when he refused to give them a treat after buying a new phone, police said on Tuesday.

They said three juveniles, all aged 16 years and students of Class 9, have been apprehended in connection with the murder.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said a patrol team spotted blood stains on a street near Ramji Samosa shop in Shakarpur around 7.15 pm on Monday and conducted an enquiry.

She said local people informed the team that a group of boys had stabbed one boy, who was taken to the LNJP Hospital.

The victim was identified as Sachin (16), who lived nearby, the official said, adding that the incident occurred in full public view.

Gupta said Sachin succumbed to injuries in the hospital about an hour later and two stab wounds were found on his back.

The DCP said further investigation has revealed Sachin and one of his friends were returning home after buying a mobile phone when they ran into the three boys.

“The group demanded a party or a treat to celebrate the purchase but Sachin refused. An argument ensued, leading to the stabbing,” Gupta added.

She said a case under sections 103(1) and 3(5) of the BNS has been registered at the Shakarpur police station and the trio was apprehended from the locality on Tuesday.

Police used CCTV footage to identify the accused.

A dagger used in the murder has also been recovered from the accused, police said.