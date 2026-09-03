160 detonators found near Madras Regiment camp in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: As many as 160 detonators have been found near the Madras Regiment camp in Secunderabad under the Bollarum Police Station limits, local reports stated on Thursday, September 3.

The detonators were reportedly found in eight bundles inside a light green plastic bucket placed near the wall behind the firing range. Police are investigating how the devices got there.

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This comes two days after one INSAS rifle, four AK-47 rifles, six pistols, and ammunition were reportedly stolen from the facility.

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The theft reportedly took place on Sunday night, August 30, and came to light when Army personnel found that several weapons were missing. Army officials alerted their senior officers after detecting the theft and subsequently informed the Bollarum police.