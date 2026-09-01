Firearms, ammunition stolen from Madras Regiment in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A major security breach has been reported at the Madras Regiment establishment in Secunderabad, where unidentified persons allegedly broke open the lock of a room used for storing weapons and fled with a cache of firearms and ammunition.

The theft reportedly took place on Sunday night (August 30) and came to light when Army personnel found that several weapons were missing. According to preliminary information, the stolen cache includes an INSAS rifle, four AK-47 rifles and six pistols, besides ammunition.

Army officials alerted their senior officers after detecting the theft and subsequently informed the Bollarum police on Monday morning. Police have launched an investigation and are examining how the intruders managed to enter the secured premises and gain access to the weapons storage room.

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Investigators are examining CCTV footage, security arrangements and the movements of personnel in and around the establishment to establish the sequence of events. Police are also trying to determine whether the weapons were immediately taken out of the premises or concealed at a nearby location.

Given the sensitive nature of the military establishment and the security measures in place, investigators are also examining the possibility of insider involvement. However, officials have not reached any conclusion, and the investigation is continuing.

The incident has raised serious security concerns over the breach at the Army facility and the removal of firearms and ammunition from a highly secured establishment. Further details are awaited.