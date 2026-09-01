Telangana cops attacked in Maharashtra while arresting accused

A theft accused was recaptured on Monday, a day after a mob attacked a Telangana Police team and freed him in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, leading to police firing in the air, an official said.

According to the complaint lodged by sub-inspector Ramesh Parshuram Gokla of Bazar Hatnur Police Station in Adilabad district, the incident took place around 7.30 pm on Sunday near Gokulnagar in Kinwat tehsil of Nanded.

An autorickshaw stolen from the jurisdiction of Bazar Hatnur Police Station was traced to the Chikhli area. The Telangana Police team detained Shaikh Bakr alias Jafar Shaikh in the case.

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As he was handcuffed and being taken away in a private vehicle, a large crowd of men and women gathered at the spot and surrounded it.

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The mob allegedly attacked the police personnel, vandalised the vehicle and freed the accused.

As the situation became serious, the Telangana Police personnel fired several rounds in the air to disperse the crowd.

After an extensive search operation, police arrested Shaikh Bakr again on Monday afternoon. Police are now investigating the alleged role of the other accused and the 50-60 people named in the complaint.