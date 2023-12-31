1685 crore of net worth! Most expensive things owned by Saif, Kareena

Mumbai: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are among the most loved and popular celebrity couples of India. The duo is earning mainly from acting and have ammassed a huge wealth over the years. The couple live luxurious lives and it is reported that their combined net worth stands at staggering Rs 1685 crore.

Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Net Worth

Saif and Bebo also earn from commercials and business ventures apart from acting. The net worth of Kareena Kapoor is estimated to be Rs 485 crore while as Saif Ali Khan’s is said to be morethan Rs 1,200 crore. In this write up- we will tell you about the ultra-expensive assets owned by the couple.

List Of Their Expensive Assets

Pataudi Palace

Saif Ali Khan is the son of Nawab Mohammad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi. According to the reports, the actor now owns the family home which is known as ‘Pataudi Palace’. This luxurious mansion is spread across 10 acres of land and has 150 rooms. According to various reports, the estimated value of the sprawling palace is around 800 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal and Saif Ali Khan’s sister Soha Ali Khan’s Rang De Basanti were filmed at the Pataudi Palace.

Bandra Home

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor lived in a multi-crore apartment at Fortune Heights after marriage. The apartment is located at luxurious tower in Bandra, Mumbai. The couple had now moved next door to a more lavish house in Satguru Sharan and reports suggest that the price the couple’s current residence is estimated to be over Rs 103 crore.

It is reported that Kareena still visits Bandra abode and share pictures from there.

Luxury cars

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are petrol heads and are keen collectors of luxury cars. The list of their expensive cars include Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d (priced at Rs 1.71 crore)Land Rover Defender 110 (priced between Rs 93.55 lakh to Rs 2.30 crore) Audi Q7 (priced between Rs 85 lakh to Rs 95 lakh) Jeep Wrangler (priced between Rs 62.64 lakh to 66.64 lakh). These are among the several other cars that are parked in the couple’s garage.

Kareena Kapoor’s bag collection

Kareena Kapoor Khan is among the stylish actors of Bollywood and she is regarded as the fashion icon by his followers. Bebo owns various luxury bags and it includes a Hermès Birkin Bag (can go up to Rs 4 crore), a Louis Vuitton Monogram Metis Empreinte Hobo Bag (priced at Rs 2.66 lakh), the Chanel Classic Flap Bag (priced at about Rs 8.48 lakh), and a Bottega Veneta Nero Intrecciato Nappa Tote (priced at Rs 4.45 lakh), according to Times of India.

Kareena’s engagement ring

Reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan has given Kareena Kapoor exquisite solitaire diamond engagement ring, which cost him around Rs 75 lakh. The couple got married in 2012 and as per reports Kareena’s engagement ring is a trademark accessory in all her fashionable attires.