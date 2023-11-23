16cr per month salary, yet Salman Khan wears ‘phate hue’ shoes!

Mumbai: With a staggering net worth of 2900 crores, Bollywood star Salman Khan stands as one of India’s wealthiest actors and is known for his massive earnings from films. Despite his financial prowess, Salman, who earns a whopping of over 16 crores per month, continues to embrace a humble lifestyle.

Known for his preference for a 1 BHK residence in Bandra’s Galaxy Apartments over a lavish mansion, Salman’s down-to-earth choices have once again come into the spotlight.

A recent viral photo capturing Salman wearing torn shoes during a press meet with Katrina Kaif has caught everyone’s attention. The image, taken during an interview with a journalist, showcases Salman’s unassuming style despite his substantial wealth.

Fans have been quick to applaud the actor for his simplicity, praising him as “down-to-earth.”

Things we should learn 4m #SK being a huge star he can afford he can buy d costliest shoes still he has wore torn shoes datz wat makes him down 2 earth ❤️



RESPECT RESPECT RESPECT❤️ #SalmanKhan #Tiger3 pic.twitter.com/6ZIr67P6oc — Beingarshisalman (@arshi_salman) November 22, 2023

Salman Bhai is wearing old and torn shoes, what a down to earth man he is. 🫡❤️@BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/XHsypmFEh5 — DeviL PaSha 🚬 (@iBeingAli_Pasha) November 22, 2023

This incident serves as a testament to Bhaijaan’s grounded approach to life, choosing practicality and simplicity over extravagant indulgences.

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently enjoying Tiger 3’s success that has minted very good numbers at the box office. The film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, has collection Rs 400 crore worldwide in just two weeks of its release.