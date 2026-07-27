17-year-old Kalapathar murder: Three held in Chandrayangutta

Hyderabad: Nearly ten days after the brutal murder of a 17-year-old youth in Hyderabad’s Biryanishah Tekri, police on Sunday, July 26, arrested three persons.

Mohammed Abrar, Mohammed Ismail alias Farhaan and Mohammed Ashfaq were arrested for allegedly murdering Faiz Mohammed alias Azaan in the wee hours of July 19.

According to the Kalapathar police, the three accused were at the murder spot looking for another person. Faiz questioned their presence, following which Abrar and Ismail attacked him with knives and Ashfaq with fists. The teenager died on the spot.

Based on forensic reports and CCTV (closed-circuit television) tracking, they were apprehended near Chandrayangutta. Murder weapons, blood-stained clothes, a two-wheeler and three mobile phones were seized.

They were produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody. All three have criminal backgrounds.