17-year-old Telangana girl attempts suicide by jumping into well

She reportedly took the step after feeling upset when her parents scolded her for not taking a bath.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 8:47 am IST
Representational Image of woman lying dead
Representational Image

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl studying in intermediate second year allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a well in Telangana.

She reportedly took the step after feeling upset when her parents scolded her for not taking a bath.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 20, in Sandeepnagar of Asifabad district, Telangana. The girl was identified as Raisidam Sathweeka, daughter of Pochiram.

Subhan Bakery

According to police, the student was depressed after being reprimanded by her parents and later jumped into a well in an attempt to end her life.

After receiving information through Dial 100, police teams rushed to the spot along with fire department personnel. They jointly carried out a rescue operation and safely brought the student out of the well.

She was later shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police said her condition is currently stable.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st May 2026 8:47 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button