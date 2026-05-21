17-year-old Telangana girl attempts suicide by jumping into well

Hyderabad: A 17-year-old girl studying in intermediate second year allegedly attempted suicide by jumping into a well in Telangana.

She reportedly took the step after feeling upset when her parents scolded her for not taking a bath.

The incident took place on Wednesday, May 20, in Sandeepnagar of Asifabad district, Telangana. The girl was identified as Raisidam Sathweeka, daughter of Pochiram.

According to police, the student was depressed after being reprimanded by her parents and later jumped into a well in an attempt to end her life.

After receiving information through Dial 100, police teams rushed to the spot along with fire department personnel. They jointly carried out a rescue operation and safely brought the student out of the well.

She was later shifted to a hospital for treatment. Police said her condition is currently stable.