17-yr-old dies during treatment at hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on Saturday, November 22, after a 17-year-old boy died during his treatment at a local hospital in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred at the ‘Saida Piles Clinic’ in Hayatnagar where the teenager was undergoing care for a piles condition. He tragically passed away after undergoing an operation for the ailment.

The sudden death has left the relatives of the deceased deeply agitated and distressed. They have raised serious concerns and alleged that fake doctors are operating such clinics and playing with the lives of people.

In a separate and similar incident which took place a few months ago, the Dundigal police have registered a case of negligence against a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, after a 26-year-old man died while on treatment.

On May 11, the family of the patient, Kurra Paramesh, lodged a case against a hospital in Bahadurpally, a week after he died.

HYD: హయత్‌నగర్‌లో అర్ధరాత్రి ఉద్రిక్తత చోటు చేసుకుంది. పైల్స్ సమస్యతో ‘సైదా పైల్స్ క్లినిక్’లో ఓ 17 ఏళ్ల బాలుడు చికిత్స తీసుకుంటున్నాడు. ఈ క్రమంలోనే పైల్స్ ఆపరేషన్ వికటించి.. అతడు మరణించాడు. దీంతో మృతుడి బంధువులు ఆందోళనకు దిగారు. నకిలీ డాక్టర్లు ఇలాంటి క్లినిక్‌లు పెట్టి ప్రజల… pic.twitter.com/ueGZLWcy5C — ChotaNews App (@ChotaNewsApp) November 23, 2025

Paramesh worked at a movers and packers company. During work, he sustained an injury in the vein of his right leg. He was rushed to the hospital, where a surgery was performed.

Unfortunately, during the surgery, Paramesh’s condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where doctors pronounced him dead.