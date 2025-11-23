17-yr-old dies during treatment at hospital in Hyderabad

The sudden death has left the relatives of the deceased deeply agitated and distressed.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd November 2025 1:01 pm IST
Representational photo of doctors performing surgery.
Representational photo.

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed on Saturday, November 22, after a 17-year-old boy died during his treatment at a local hospital in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred at the ‘Saida Piles Clinic’ in Hayatnagar where the teenager was undergoing care for a piles condition. He tragically passed away after undergoing an operation for the ailment.

The sudden death has left the relatives of the deceased deeply agitated and distressed. They have raised serious concerns and alleged that fake doctors are operating such clinics and playing with the lives of people.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Memory Khan Seminar

In a separate and similar incident which took place a few months ago, the Dundigal police have registered a case of negligence against a super-speciality hospital in Hyderabad, after a 26-year-old man died while on treatment.

On May 11, the family of the patient, Kurra Paramesh, lodged a case against a hospital in Bahadurpally, a week after he died.

Paramesh worked at a movers and packers company. During work, he sustained an injury in the vein of his right leg. He was rushed to the hospital, where a surgery was performed.

Unfortunately, during the surgery, Paramesh’s condition deteriorated. He was rushed to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad where doctors pronounced him dead.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd November 2025 1:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
Back to top button