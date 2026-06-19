Hyderabad: In Bollywood, success is often celebrated loudly, but failure quietly becomes part of an actor’s journey. Every superstar has seen golden Fridays, record-breaking openings and unforgettable hits, but the same stars have also faced films that failed to bring audiences to theatres. A viral social media post has now grabbed attention by listing actors with the highest number of box office flops, and surprisingly, it features some of the biggest names in Hindi cinema.

The list has sparked debate among movie lovers because most of these actors are not ordinary names. They are legends who ruled different generations, created huge fan bases and gave several iconic films. From Mithun Chakraborty’s mass appeal to Dharmendra’s charm, from Govinda’s comedy timing to Akshay Kumar’s consistency, the list proves that even the biggest stars are not untouched by box office failures.

Actors With The Highest Number Of Box Office Flops

As per the viral social media post, here is the list of Bollywood actors with the highest number of box office flops:

Mithun Chakraborty – Around 170 flops

Jeetendra – Around 101 flops

Dharmendra – Around 90 flops

Akshay Kumar – Around 76 flops

Govinda – Around 74 flops

Sanjay Dutt – Around 72 flops

Rishi Kapoor – Around 59 flops

Rajesh Khanna – Around 55 flops

Suniel Shetty – Around 50+ flops

Jackie Shroff – Around 50+ flops

The viral list once again reminds fans that cinema is unpredictable. A film may have a big star, popular songs, a huge budget and strong promotions, but still fail at the box office. At the same time, one successful film can bring back an actor’s craze overnight.

In the end, flops are only one side of an actor’s career. The true legacy of a star is not measured only by box office numbers, but also by the memories they create, the characters they play and the impact they leave on generations of audiences.