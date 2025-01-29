173-yr-old Munshi Naan to be razed for Hyderabad Old City Metro

Hyderabad: In a big blow to the city’s heritage, the 173-year-old Munshi Naan outlet will be demolished in the coming days to pave way for the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s extension into the Old City area. The historic naan shop has been baking bread in its traditional tandoor from its inception till date. Its owners are reportedly looking for an alternate location in the area and will shift once a new spot is identified.

Munshi Naan’s proprietor Abdul Hameed told Siasat.com that his shop has been marked for demolition for the Hyderabad Metro Rail in the Old City. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on September 29, 2024, approved the Metro Rail’s phase II corridors which includes the metro’s lines connecting Hyderabad to the airport, and also a line connecting the Chandrayangutta to MGBS line for the Old City.

A total of 116.2 kilometres has been approved for the new corridors. The line to the airport will pass via the Aramghar. The Metro Rail for the Old City in Hyderabad will essentially pass via the Darul Shifa – Purani Haveli area, affecting some of the historical monuments along the route. The affected monuments belong to the Shia Muslim community. Aside from that, Munshi Naan will be demolished for the road expansion.

Also Read Hyderabad Old City Metro line over Darul Shifa being opposed

“Our shop has been fully marked and work has already began. There are some people opposing the metro, but we are just looking for an alternative space so we can shift accordingly,” said Abdul Hameed. Munshi Naan has been in its current location since it was founded in 1851 by Hameed’s ancestor.

A small section of people from the Old City, mainly residents near the Darul Shifa grounds, are also opposing the Old City Hyderabad Metro Rail line expansion due to concerns that the project may damage historical monuments belonging to the Shia Muslim community in the area.

The flat bread from Munshi Naan. (Image: Siasat)

History of Munshi Naan

Mohammed Hussain, who worked as a Munshi or (clerk) in the office of Hyderabad’s fourth Nizam (Nasir-us-Daula), started Munshi Naan. He learnt the recipe (from Delhi) to make naan, and started his own establishment in 1851.

In the past, Hameed even tried shifting to modern machinery to make Naan some years ago. However, no matter how much they tried, what they make could not be replicated since the machines could not match up to a traditional tandoor. The bread at Munshi Naan is made by sticking the dough on the tandoor, the traditional way as it has been since it was founded.

The naan there is also a favourite of many in Hyderabad, and customers come from far as well often just to pick up some bread.