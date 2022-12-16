17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas to be held from January 8 to 10

The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention will be held from 8th to 10th January 2023, for the very first time in India’s cleanest and smartest city – Indore – in the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh state.

The theme of the 17th PBD is “Diaspora: Reliable Partners for India’s Progress in Amrit Kaal”.

Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) is celebrated once in every two years to strengthen the engagement of the overseas Indian community with the Government of India and reconnect them with their roots.

During the Convention, selected overseas Indians are also honoured with the prestigious Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award to recognise their contributions to various fields both in India and abroad !!