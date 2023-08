Guwahati: An 18 ft-long python was rescued by locals from a tea garden in Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday, officials said.

Locals in the Balijuri tea garden saw the huge python and promptly alerted forest officials and environmentalists.

Also Read Fabricated attempts to malign image of Assam Rifles: Army

After learning of the situation, a team of forest officials arrived at the spot and, with the assistance of locals, saved the python.

Later, the python was released in the Suang Reserve Forest Area in Nagaon