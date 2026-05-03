Hyderabad: 18-year-old drowns in swimming pool in Rajendranagar

Mohd Qasim Pasha from Asifnagar had come for a swim with his friends at the SYR swimming pool.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:47 pm IST|   Updated: 4th May 2026 12:04 am IST
Emergency medical team attending a patient in hospital.

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old man allegedly drowned in a swimming pool in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar on Sunday, May 3, the police said.

Mohd Qasim Pasha from Asifnagar had come for a swim with his friends at the SYR swimming pool. His body was found floating by the pool management.

Young man drowns in swimming pool in Hyderabad, raising safety concerns.
The SYR swimming pool in Rajendranagar where the 18-year-old man allegedly drowned.

Qasim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. A case has been booked, and investigations are underway, the police said.

Subhan Bakery

The Rajendranagar Station House Officer (SHO), Muthu Yadav, said the police will verify closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage and initiate action against the management if found guilty.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd May 2026 11:47 pm IST|   Updated: 4th May 2026 12:04 am IST

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