18th edition of MIFF to celebrate female directors with special segment

Mumbai: The 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF) to be held from June 15-21 will celebrate the achievements of women filmmakers worldwide with a spotlight section on their contributions.

The special segment titled ‘Asian Women Film’ will feature five films directed by women, including ‘American Dream’ by Renee Shi and ‘Tequila Sunset’ by Jinsui Song, both from the US, ‘Duet’ by Ekin Ilkbag and Idil Akkus from Turkey, ‘Happy Independence Day’ by Camila Sagyntkan from Kazakhstan, and ‘Triangle’ by Zhino Hadi Hasan from Iraq.

A special package will also focus on cultural themes and feature three documentary films, ‘Steps of Freedom – The Story of Irish Dance’, ‘Kanda Bode’, and ‘Flamenco: Passion in Danger’.

Additionally, the festival will also hold parallel screenings in Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, and Pune to extend its reach to a broader audience interested in short films, documentaries, and animation.

The festival, organised by NFDC, will be held at the National Museum of Indian Cinema (NMIC) on Peddar Road in Mumbai from June 15.