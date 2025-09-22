Hyderabad: The final week of September is packed with entertainment across OTT platforms and theatres. From Marvel’s much-awaited Fantastic Four reboot to Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Season 3, the lineup brings a mix of thrillers, dramas, rom-coms, and talk shows. Indian originals, regional films, and global blockbusters together promise an exciting week for every kind of viewer.

What makes this week special is the balance of genres. Viewers can enjoy gripping survival sagas, emotional family dramas, star-studded reality shows, and dark comedies, all within a few days. Whether you are a fan of international series or regional storytelling, there is something new dropping almost every day to keep you entertained.

OTT Releases

Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle – September 24 (Prime Video)

Hotel Costiera – September 24 (Prime Video)

The Fantastic Four: First Steps – September 23 (Prime Video & Apple TV+)

Alice in Borderland Season 3 – September 25 (Netflix)

House of Guinness – September 25 (Netflix)

Wayward – September 25 (Netflix)

Tulsa King Season 3 – September 22 (JioHotstar)

Sundarakanda – September 23 (JioHotstar)

Hridayapoorvam – September 26 (JioHotstar)

Death of a Unicorn – September 28 (JioHotstar)

Janaawar – The Beast Within – September 26 (Zee5)

Sarkeet – September 26 (manoramaMAX)

Slow Horses Season 5 – September 24 (Apple TV+)

The Savant – September 26 (Apple TV+)

Theatrical Releases (September 26)

Shin chan: The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc

The Strangers Chapter 2

One Battle After Another

Guest from the Future

With this mix of superhero action, survival thrillers, emotional dramas, and fun comedies, viewers have plenty to look forward to this week.